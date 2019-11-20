2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Oman vs India: Stimac rues the absence of goalscorers

Injury-enforced change
India were forced to make changes in the first half itself with Vinit Rai coming in for Pranoy Halder who was booked in the 26th minute while an injury to central defender Adil Khan led to Anas Edathodika taking his place.
Stimac admitted it was tough decision to make,"When you need to make two changes in the first half due to injuries that upsets the whole team and all the work."
Asian Cup next?
All of India's remaining three matches in the AFC Zone Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be played next year - against Qatar (at home on March 26), Bangladesh (away, June 4) and Afghanistan (at home, June 9).
The campaign is also a joint qualifying round for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup to be held in China and the third-placed teams and the best four fourth-placed teams from the eight groups automatically get a spot in the third round of the qualifiers of the continental championships.
Better future
The Croat added that all is not lost and that there is still plenty to play for.
"We showed that we can play against teams like Oman, they're a quality side. My players made me proud even, but they could've done better in the first half. But this is the learning process and we'll try to get better results in future."
Work in progress
Stimac, who took over as India coach in May pointed out that the national team is still a work in progress and that the future is bright.
"We're making it difficult for the opponents to beat us and time will come soon when India will start winning. Many new players are coming in and we're improving."