Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Strasbourg confirm four new positive coronavirus cases as Ligue 1 return looms

By Peter Hanson

Paris, Aug 4: Strasbourg have confirmed four new positive coronavirus cases within the "professional organisation" with the new Ligue 1 campaign under three weeks away.

The French side confirmed five people at the club had contracted the virus on July 29, announcing the new detections on Tuesday following tests a day earlier.

"These tests unfortunately confirm what we feared but we are working in close collaboration and in total transparency with the Regional Health Agency (ARS)," said team doctor Francois Pietra.

"A specific preventive health protocol is implemented by the club and we apply all the instructions recommended by the authorities."

Strasbourg said those affected were placed into isolation and told to quarantine.

The club have consequently cancelled a friendly against Reims on Saturday, while their top-flight campaign is scheduled to start with a trip to Lorient on August 23.

Strasbourg finished 10th last season in Ligue 1, a campaign that was ended in March with most teams still left with 10 games to play and decided on a points-per-game basis due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 328/10 (49.5 vs IRE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 22:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue