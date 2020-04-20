Study reveals top 10 fastest players in world with four from Premier League

Bengaluru, April 20: In football, having a great amount of speed instantly provides you with an edge in potential match-deciding moments, and set them apart from the rest.
It is a lethal factor that can help a team shift from defence to attack in the split of a second and there’s nothing quite like observing a player racing past his opponents.
Although not every player can boast of that skill but over the years there have been several speedsters blazing down the wings.
Like every season, there has been a revelation about the fastest players in Europe's top five leagues and it isn't an exception this term also.
A study by French publication Le Figaro has revealed the 10 fastest footballers in world football currently and there are some surprise inclusions.
Out of 10 players, the list consists of three defenders while there are four from Premier League. Overall, it would be a very closely run race between the top players, with eight of them registering speeds of over 35km/h.
Here is the list top 10 fastest players in the world right now:
10) Nacho Fernandez - 34.62 km/h
The 30-year-old Real Madrid player is the first inclusion in the list and one of the three defenders to be in the category.
9) Alvaro Odriozola - 34.99 km/h
Nacho's team-mate Odriozola who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich is next in this list.
8) Kingsley Coman - 35 km/h
The French winger who has bagged five goals this season for Bayern lies eighth in the section.
7) Mohamed Salah - 35 km/h
The Egyptian attacker's fast pace has helped him scoring goals for fun at Liverpool however he could only manage a seventh place in this category.
6) Leroy Sane - 35.04 km/h
The German winger has been almost out of the campaign after only appearing in the community shield at the start of the season however edges past Salah in this list with the sixth spot.
5) Kyle Walker - 35.21 km/h
Sane’s teammate Kyle Walker is the Premier League’s second-fastest player and fifth in this list. He may have been criticised for some of his defensive displays recently but his forward run in the right-hand side of the pitch is still an asset for Pep Guardiola.
4) Karim Bellarabi - 35.27 km/h
Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi is next on the list at just surpassing Kyle Walker. The German has played 32 games in all competitions for Leverkusen this season, scoring five times and registering nine assists.
3) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 35.5 km/h
Despite him entering into the 30s, the Gabon international doesn't seem to be slowing down yet. The Arsenal attacker was regarded as Premier League's fastest last season and as this report, he still can boast of the same feat.
2) Inaki Williams - 35.7km/h
The Athletic Bilbao forward perhaps is a surprise entrant in this category. The 25-year-old is the third entry from Spain and is reported to division's fastest player at the moment coming very close to the first spot.
1) Kylian Mbappe - 36 km/h
Not a very shock entry to the listing, the PSG winger is now a renowned name in world football and has a knack of scoring goals cutting inside from either of the wings. He is the youngest player in this list and also has the most number of goals involvement than anyone in this category.