Sturridge banned for six weeks, fined £75,000 for breaching betting rules

By
Daniel Sturridge
After being found to have provided transfer information to his family for betting purposes, Daniel Sturridge has been banned for six weeks.

London, July 18: Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been banned for six weeks – four of which are suspended until August 31, 2020, – and fined £75,000 for breaching the Football Association's (FA) betting regulations.

The 29-year-old striker, who is still without a club having left Liverpool upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last season - faced eleven charges concerning alleged breaches of the inside information rule around possible transfer moves in January, 2018.

He was found not guilty on nine of those, but charges 3 and 4 were proven.

In providing their written reasons for the ban, the FA said: "The Regulatory Commission found proved charges 3 and 4, which alleged that, in that same transfer window, Mr Sturridge had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him (Daniel) to Sevilla FC.

"In issuing that instruction, the Regulatory Commission found that, as a matter of fact, Mr Sturridge had provided his brother with inside information for that purpose.

"By way of sanction, the Regulatory Commission imposed on Mr Sturridge a 6 week suspension from participation in any domestic football matches (including friendlies), such suspension being effective from July 17, 2019.

"Four weeks of that ban have been suspended until August 31, 2019, meaning that Mr Sturridge will be able to resume participating by July 31, 2019, in the event he commits no further breaches of FA Rule E8. In addition, the Regulatory Commission imposed a fine of £75,000 on Mr Sturridge."

(With Agency inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
