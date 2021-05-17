Suarez late-winner takes Atletico Madrid close to La Liga title

Bengaluru, May 17: Luis Suarez scored a terrific 88th-minute winner over Osasuna which kept Atletico Madrid on course to win the La Liga title.
Suarez, Atletico's top scorer this season, had not found the net in his previous five outings and had wasted a series of clear chances in a nerve-shredding penultimate game of the Spanish League's top flight.
Atletico looked to have blown the chance to win the title when Ante Budimir gave Osasuna a shock late lead, just as nearest challengers Real Madrid went ahead against Athletic Bilbao.
But Brazilian left back Renan Lodi equalised before Suarez finally kept his cool in front of goal to turn in a Yannick Carrasco pass and was then buried beneath a sea of his team-mates' bodies.
The win helped Atletico stay on top of the La Liga tbale. With 83 points from 37 games, they are two clear of city rivals Real, who won 1-0 at Bilbao, while Barcelona are out of title contention after losing 1-2 to Celta de Vigo earlier in the day.
The title race has now gone down to the wire with Atletico away at Real Valladolid on the final day of the La Liga 2020-21 season on May 23 while Real Madrid are home playing Villarreal.
A victory at Real Valladolid will help Atletico Madrid clinch a first La Liga title in seven years.
Atletico coach Diego Simeone said he was grateful the ball dropped to Suarez after the Uruguayan struck the decisive winner at Wanda Metropolitano.
"Suarez has so much experience and who better than him to resolve a game like that when it looked to be slipping away from us," Simeone said in the post-match press conference.
Simeone had talked up the Uruguayan's big-game experience ahead of the match, saying Atletico were "entering the Suarez zone".
Suarez said he had not expected the game to be so difficult.
"Everyone tells you that suffering is part of Atletico's identity, but I didn't think we would suffer that much," the Uruguayan said.
"But that's what this team is about, effort and sacrifice, many people working really hard to ensure the club achieves its objectives. Now we've to rest and prepare for the next game."
(With inputs from international Agencies)