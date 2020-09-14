Suarez next? 13 stars that have played with Messi and Ronaldo

Barcelona, Sept. 14: Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is likely to change sides this Summer with Juventus looking like his next option going forward.
The 33-year-old has been transfer-listed by the Catalan side and likely to be sold or may mutually agree to terminate his remaining Barca contract. The Italian champions who are seeking a new center-forward to bolster their attacking options following the departure of Higuain are likely to take advantage of the situation.
If the deal goes through the Uruguayan striker is expected to link up with Juventus star Ronaldo in attack after spending six years with Messi in Barcelona. Suarez therefore could be the 14th player to join an elite group of players to have played alongside both Ronaldo and Messi either at club level or internationally.
Here are those fortunate 13 players who have played alongside both of them:
Paulo Dybala
An international team-mate of Messi, the young attacker also has been playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the last two years in Juventus colours.
Gonzalo Higuain
He too experienced the same fate as Dybala. The Argentine forward was a very usual name in the International circuit while he played only one season(2019-20) with Ronaldo at Juventus.
Nelson Semedo
The Portuguese right-back has experienced playing with Ronaldo at the International ties while he now has been teaming up with Messi at club level in Barcelona for the last three years.
Angel Di Maria
Linked up well with Ronaldo at Real Madrid playing 194 for the Los Blancos while additionally has been ever-present in Argentine colours since making a debut in 2008, two years after Messi.
Carlos Tevez
Tevez formed an admirable partnership with Ronaldo and Rooney at Manchester United for two seasons in a dominant era at Old Trafford while he broke into the National side in 2004, only to link-up with Messi one year later.
Andre Gomes
The current Everton midfielder played alongside Messi at club level in Barcelona while he has been a team-mate of Ronaldo for Portugal, winning the Euro Cup 2016.
Gerard Pique
The central defender experienced a brief spell with Ronaldo at Manchester United for just two seasons while at Barcelona he has been teaming up with the little Argentine for the last 12 years.
Gabriel Heinze
The Argentine left-back shared the field with Ronaldo at Manchester United while he had a brief time at the International circuit with Messi as well.
Fernando Gago
Gago joined Real Madrid soon after Ronaldo in 2009 and spent three seasons playing alongside the Portuguese him whilst he has played alongside Messi at the international level, winning the U-20 World Cup as well as senior start.
Ezequiel Garay
The 33-year-old defender played two seasons with Ronaldo in Madrid and before going on to play alongside Messi with Argentina, even reaching the World Cup final in 2014.
Deco
The midfielder teamed up for a brief spell with Messi during the Argentine's initial days in Barcelona while the same can be reasoned for Ronaldo also for Portugal.
Henrik Larsson
The retired forward won the Champions League alongside a young Messi in 2006 and later played with Ronaldo while on loan at Manchester United a year later.
Martin Caceres
The versatile defender spent just one season alongside Messi while he was fortunate enough to share the field with Ronaldo as well as and played with him for just six months two year back.