Suarez next? 13 stars that have played with Messi and Ronaldo

By

Barcelona, Sept. 14: Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is likely to change sides this Summer with Juventus looking like his next option going forward.

The 33-year-old has been transfer-listed by the Catalan side and likely to be sold or may mutually agree to terminate his remaining Barca contract. The Italian champions who are seeking a new center-forward to bolster their attacking options following the departure of Higuain are likely to take advantage of the situation.

If the deal goes through the Uruguayan striker is expected to link up with Juventus star Ronaldo in attack after spending six years with Messi in Barcelona. Suarez therefore could be the 14th player to join an elite group of players to have played alongside both Ronaldo and Messi either at club level or internationally.

Here are those fortunate 13 players who have played alongside both of them:

Paulo Dybala

An international team-mate of Messi, the young attacker also has been playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the last two years in Juventus colours.

Gonzalo Higuain

He too experienced the same fate as Dybala. The Argentine forward was a very usual name in the International circuit while he played only one season(2019-20) with Ronaldo at Juventus.

Nelson Semedo

The Portuguese right-back has experienced playing with Ronaldo at the International ties while he now has been teaming up with Messi at club level in Barcelona for the last three years.

Angel Di Maria

Linked up well with Ronaldo at Real Madrid playing 194 for the Los Blancos while additionally has been ever-present in Argentine colours since making a debut in 2008, two years after Messi.

Carlos Tevez

Tevez formed an admirable partnership with Ronaldo and Rooney at Manchester United for two seasons in a dominant era at Old Trafford while he broke into the National side in 2004, only to link-up with Messi one year later.

Andre Gomes

The current Everton midfielder played alongside Messi at club level in Barcelona while he has been a team-mate of Ronaldo for Portugal, winning the Euro Cup 2016.

Gerard Pique

The central defender experienced a brief spell with Ronaldo at Manchester United for just two seasons while at Barcelona he has been teaming up with the little Argentine for the last 12 years.

Gabriel Heinze

The Argentine left-back shared the field with Ronaldo at Manchester United while he had a brief time at the International circuit with Messi as well.

Fernando Gago

Gago joined Real Madrid soon after Ronaldo in 2009 and spent three seasons playing alongside the Portuguese him whilst he has played alongside Messi at the international level, winning the U-20 World Cup as well as senior start.

Ezequiel Garay

The 33-year-old defender played two seasons with Ronaldo in Madrid and before going on to play alongside Messi with Argentina, even reaching the World Cup final in 2014.

Deco

The midfielder teamed up for a brief spell with Messi during the Argentine's initial days in Barcelona while the same can be reasoned for Ronaldo also for Portugal.

Henrik Larsson

The retired forward won the Champions League alongside a young Messi in 2006 and later played with Ronaldo while on loan at Manchester United a year later.

Martin Caceres

The versatile defender spent just one season alongside Messi while he was fortunate enough to share the field with Ronaldo as well as and played with him for just six months two year back.

Story first published: Monday, September 14, 2020, 13:23 [IST]
