Suarez set to join to Atletico, Morata heads for Juventus

Bengaluru, September 21: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has reportedly agreed a deal with the Catalans to end his contract and settled on personal terms with Atletico Madrid, with Alvaro Morata heading to Juventus, according to latest media reports in Spain.
The 33-year-old, who has one year to run on his Barcelona contract, agreed a deal with the club to cut it short, reports said.
Mundo Deportivo said Suarez has fixed a contract with Atletico Madrid for two seasons, although the club will need to lighten their wage bill to accommodate the Uruguayan.
🤝 El Barça y Luis Suárez pactan la recisión de contrato del uruguayo, según @EsportsRAC1— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 21, 2020
⏳ Atlético de Madrid?https://t.co/1vB9AlLfxF
Meanwhile, media reports in Italy say Serie A champions Juventus are in advanced talks with Atletico to re-sign Spain striker Alvaro Morata.
Suarez had been heavily linked with Juventus, but coach Andrea Pirlo said it was unlikely he would come to Italy because of the difficulty in obtaining an EU passport.
Luis Suarez to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Last details to be completed on next few hours - deal done. He has agreed personal terms and also spoke directly with Simeone. As reported on Friday, Atléti were waiting to sell players [Morata > Juventus so close...] to sign Luis. ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/9iSMVSXIuG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020
The striker finished as Barcelona's second-highest scorer last season behind captain Lionel Messi and scored 198 goals in 283 games for Barcelona.
Suarez arrived at Camp Nou from Liverpool in 2014, and has won four La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League with the club.
Barcelona's third top scorer of all time was recently told by new coach Ronald Koeman that he was no longer wanted at Camp Nou and since then and has been looking for a new club.
However, Koeman recently did a u-turn and said that Suarez will have a role to play, if he prefers to stays at Barcelona.
Suarez will have a role to play if he stays at Barcelona, insists Koeman
"I've spoken to him about his future and we're waiting to see whether or not he leaves, we still don't know," Koeman was quoted as saying in Catalan network TV3.
"But we respect every contract here and if in the end he doesn't find a club and he stays, he'll be just like any other player in the squad," Koeman added.
(With inputs from Agencies)