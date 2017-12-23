Subash on target as Neroca edge past Lajong

Shillong, December 23: What could be termed as the battle-of-nerves between two Northeastern young coaches, finally saw Gift Raikhan, the Manipuri coach edging 1-0 past his counterpart in the second Northeastern derby of the Hero I-League in the ongoing season, thanks to the solitary strike by Singham Subash Singh seven minutes to the end of the regulation time.
The first half of the game was filled with a lot of action. Shillong Lajong, as well as Neroca FC, played some offensive football in their pursuit of the opening goal. Despite the fact that this is not their home turf, Neroca played with utmost confidence and were as comfortable in their offence as was Lajong.
Singam Subash Singh makes most of a defensive error late in the game to head in the solitary goal of the match to win the Northeastern derby for @NerocaFC against @lajongfc.#HeroILeague #LAJvNFC pic.twitter.com/yoKrda1AQk— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 23, 2017
Lajong, on the other hand, seemed really desperate to score a goal and secure their position in the game. There was a brilliant attempt taken by Aimen Saleh Abdullah AL-Hagri of Lajong but it could not draw any result for the Reds.
Towards the middle of the first half, Lajong looked in a bit of trouble when Neroca started dominating the game for a short while but then the strong Lajong defence held them at bay.
There were no substitutions in the first half for any of the two teams but there was a yellow card shown to Juho Ho (21) of Lajong in the 40th minute. Both the teams headed towards the dressing room without any difference between them.
After the resumption, Nedo Turkovic made his debut for the Manipuri outfit, having replaced Israilov Akhlidin. Ex-Mariner Singam Subhash Singh of Neroca FC came very close to breaching the Lajong defence but eventually, it was averted by the gritty Lajong defence.
Meanwhile, Raikhan had to introduce Thokchom Naoba Singh in the 79th minute to replace Govind Singh Moirangthem who was hurt badly.
A great cross from Pritam Ningthoujam and cool header from Subash Singam earn us three points today at the northeast derby !!— Neroca FC (@NerocaFC) December 23, 2017
SHILLONG LAJONG FC 0 - 1 NEROCA FC#heroileague #indianfootball #nerocafc #prideofmanipur #orangebrigade #backtheorange #india #manipur #lajvsnfc pic.twitter.com/Qf9dnvRLIe
Four minutes later, Singam Subash Singh of Neroca headed a brilliant cross from Pritam Singh home to leave Lajong goalie completely stranded. The poacher was left completely unmarked by the Lajong defenders and the Neroca striker encashed on that exquisitely to muster all three points from Shillong.
Following the win, Neroca leapfrogged Lajong to the third spot of the league table with 10 points from five matches whereas the Meghalaya-based side have bagged equal points having played one match extra.
Lajong will now travel to New Delhi to take on young Arrows on the only Boxing Day fixture of the season whereas Neroca FC will host red-hot Kingfisher East Bengal on December 30.