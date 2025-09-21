English Edition
Sunderland Earns Hard-Fought 1-1 Draw Against Aston Villa Thanks To Wilson Isidor's Late Goal

In a tense Premier League match, Sunderland managed a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa after Wilson Isidor scored late. Despite being reduced to ten men, Sunderland showcased resilience.

By

Wilson Isidor found the net again at the Stadium of Light, helping 10-man Sunderland secure a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League. Despite being down a player from the 33rd minute after Reinildo Mandava's dismissal for an incident involving Matty Cash, Sunderland maintained pressure and began the second half with determination.

Sunderland have shown impressive resilience at home this season. Their ability to fight back has earned them four points from losing positions, second only to Fulham's five. After Reinildo's red card, Sunderland continued to push forward, demonstrating their strength even when disadvantaged.

Sunderland Holds Aston Villa to a Draw

Omar Alderete nearly gave Sunderland the lead six minutes into the second half, but his header hit the crossbar. Matty Cash ended Villa's goal drought with a powerful long-range shot in the 67th minute, beating Robin Roefs. However, Sunderland responded with Isidor scoring again, capitalising on Granit Xhaka's header to equalise.

Aston Villa remain winless this season and are currently in 18th place. Despite having an extra player for most of the match, they couldn't secure a victory. Their expected goals (xG) were just 0.71 compared to Sunderland's 1.05, highlighting their struggles in front of goal.

Cash's goal marked Villa's first in 534 minutes of Premier League action since their win over Tottenham in May. Ollie Watkins had a chance to clinch a late winner but failed to connect with Jadon Sancho's cross. Regis Le Bris' team remains unbeaten at home and now sits seventh with eight points.

The match saw Reinildo become the first Mozambican player sent off in Premier League history. This was also the first red card for a player from a new nation since Bosnia’s Anel Ahmedhodzic in May 2024. Despite these challenges, Sunderland showed their tenacity by securing a point against Villa.

Story first published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 21:51 [IST]
