Sunderland Triumphs 2-1 Over Brentford With Isidor's Dramatic Stoppage-Time Header

In a thrilling match, Sunderland came from behind to defeat Brentford 2-1, thanks to Wilson Isidor's late header. The victory marks Sunderland's strong start in the Premier League.

By

Wilson Isidor emerged as the hero for Sunderland, scoring a crucial header in the sixth minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory over Brentford. Initially, it seemed both teams would share the points after Enzo Le Fee's penalty equalised Igor Thiago's opening goal. However, Isidor's late strike at the Stadium of Light ensured Sunderland claimed all three points.

Brentford initially thought they had taken the lead in the 21st minute when Dango Ouattara found the net from a tight angle. Unfortunately for them, VAR ruled it offside. Later, Brentford missed another opportunity to score when Kevin Schade's penalty was saved after Reinildo Mandava fouled Nathan Collins.

Isidor's Late Goal Leads Sunderland to Victory

Despite missing their chances, Brentford managed to go ahead in the 77th minute. Igor Thiago headed Frank Onyeka's cross past Robin Roefs. However, Sunderland quickly responded with two goals in 14 minutes. Le Fee levelled the match with a penalty after Rico Henry fouled Habib Diarra.

The game took another twist when Isidor scored from Granit Xhaka’s cross in stoppage time. This dramatic finish sent Sunderland fans into celebration and moved their team up to sixth place in the Premier League standings after three matches.

This victory marked Sunderland's first time winning their opening two home games in a Premier League season since 2001-02 under Peter Reid. Regis Le Bris became the first coach since Gus Poyet in 2013 to win his first two top-flight games at the Stadium of Light.

Isidor also joined an elite group by becoming only the second player to score in his first two Premier League home appearances for Sunderland, following Steven Fletcher in September 2012. His decisive goal came at 95 minutes and 17 seconds, making it Sunderland’s second-latest Premier League winner.

The result saw Brentford drop to 12th place in the league table. Despite their efforts, they couldn't hold onto their lead or convert key opportunities into goals during this intense match.

Story first published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 22:40 [IST]
