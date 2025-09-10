IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Suryakumar Yadav Withdraw His Appeal After Getting Junaid Siddique Out?

Football Sunderland's Simon Adingra Highlights Team's Goal For Premier League Stability Ahead Of Crystal Palace Match Simon Adingra stresses Sunderland's ambition for stability in the Premier League as they prepare to face Crystal Palace. The team has made a strong start this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

Sunderland's new recruit, Simon Adingra, emphasises the club's ambition to establish themselves in the Premier League. Ahead of their match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Sunderland have shown promise early in the 2025-26 season. They secured victories in their first two home games for the first time since the 2001-02 season. A thrilling comeback against Brentford saw Enzo Le Fee equalise before Wilson Isidor clinched a stoppage-time winner.

The transfer deadline was busy at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Manager Regis Le Bris brought in three new players: Brian Brobbey, Bertrand Traore, and Lutsharel Geertruida. This brought Sunderland's total new arrivals to 14. Among them is Adingra, who joined from Brighton for £20 million and has already made an impact. He highlighted the team's quality and their goal to remain in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace are keen to continue their unbeaten start this season. They recently celebrated a significant 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. The Eagles are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league, with three wins and six draws. Their last such streak was between May and October 1990, when they went 12 games without defeat.

Palace are also looking to extend manager Oliver Glasner's contract after he led them to FA Cup and Community Shield victories this year. The club retained key player Marc Guehi by halting his potential move to Liverpool on deadline day. Guehi recently scored his first international goal for England in a 5-0 win over Serbia.

For Crystal Palace, Marc Guehi will be under scrutiny following his eventful transfer saga. Despite reported dissatisfaction with Palace's management, he remains crucial for the team, having scored a remarkable goal against Aston Villa. Guehi has been instrumental in Palace achieving 10 clean sheets in their last 18 league matches.

Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele made an impressive debut against Brentford after joining from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window. He excelled by winning most duels (12), tackles (four), and touches (84) among all players, alongside making joint-most accurate passes (49).

Match Prediction: Crystal Palace Favoured

Crystal Palace have been dominant against newly promoted teams, losing only once in their last 16 encounters (10 wins, five draws). Their sole defeat came against Luton Town in November 2023. Ismaila Sarr has been pivotal for Palace, contributing directly to nine goals in his last 12 starts across all competitions.

Sunderland have become the first newly promoted side since Leeds United in 2020-21 to win at least two of their opening three fixtures. Historically, only Nottingham Forest (1994-95) and Bolton Wanderers (2001-02) started with three wins out of four as promoted teams.

Despite not scoring any first-half goals this season, Sunderland have been more effective after halftime with five goals from 20 shots. Only Liverpool have scored more second-half goals with six.

Opta Win Probability

According to Opta statistics, Crystal Palace have a strong chance of winning at 71.6%. The probability of a draw stands at 16.2%, while Sunderland's chances are lower at 12.1%.