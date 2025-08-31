How much money will Alejandro Garnacho earn as Salary after joining Chelsea from Man United?

Football Sunderland Boss Regis Le Bris Discusses Fine Margins After Last-Gasp Victory Over Brentford
Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunderland's manager, Regis Le Bris, remains grounded despite their dramatic victory over Brentford on Saturday. Two late goals secured a win at the Stadium of Light, marking Sunderland's second Premier League triumph this season. The team turned the game around with an 82nd-minute penalty by Enzo Le Fee and a 96th-minute goal from Wilson Isidor. This achievement mirrors their success in the 2001-02 season when they also won their first two home games.

Brentford experienced their second loss of the season after failing to secure three consecutive wins across all competitions. Despite Kevin Schade missing an earlier penalty—their second miss in three attempts—Igor Thiago initially put them ahead. Brentford's manager, Keith Andrews, acknowledged the defeat but found positives in his team's performance.

Le Bris acknowledged that the match was decided by narrow margins. He noted, "Three points, another tough game with fine margins." Reflecting on the first half, he mentioned that while Sunderland controlled the game, they failed to create significant chances or score. The second half was more chaotic and open, showcasing both sides of their performance.

Andrews expressed mixed feelings about Brentford's play. "We grew into the game," he said. He felt that the team could have shown more conviction and control in the first half. However, he recognised the unpredictable nature of the second half and remained optimistic about their efforts.

Brentford's penalty struggles continued as Schade missed another spot-kick. Andrews addressed this issue by stating that players have been practising penalties since returning from pre-season. He reassured that missing penalties is part of the game and accepted it as a learning experience for his players.

Le Bris highlighted Sunderland's adaptability in managing different phases of play. He stated that being organised and controlling parts of the game are crucial skills in the Premier League. Sunderland's ability to handle open games positively contributed to their success against Brentford.

Sunderland's victory reflects their strong start to the season at home, reminiscent of past successes. As they continue to navigate Premier League challenges, maintaining focus will be key for Le Bris and his team.