Sunil Chhetri short-listed in fans poll to pick AFC Cup best three

Bengaluru, March 27: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri was short-listed among 13 strikers for the fans to pick the all-time best three in the AFC Cup.
A host of top strikers from different countries, including Maldives legend Ali Ashfaq, made up the 13 nominations out of whom the fans will choose three strikers through a poll via internet.
The 36-year-old has scored 18 goals in four editions of the AFC Cup since 2013 when he appeared for Churchill Brothers. He then played for Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions.
His best achievement was to captain BFC to a runners-up finish in the 2016 AFC Cup, losing to Air Force Club of Iraq in the final at the Qatar Sports Club Stadium in Doha.
Who is your favourite all-time #AFCCup striker? 🤔— #AFCCup2021 (@AFCCup) March 27, 2021
Hammadi Ahmed
Bienvenido Marańon
Ali Ashfaq
Aleksandar Duric
Mohamad Ghaddar
Sunil Chhetri
Mahmoud Shelbaieh
Amjad Radhi
Rico
Issam Jemaa
Abdelhadi Al Maharmeh
Raja Rafe
Manuchehr Dzhalilov
🗳 VOTE: https://t.co/D6hamKTvw0 pic.twitter.com/oNlbygqIjJ
"An iconic figure of the modern Indian game, and a player whose 72 national team goals have given him an international profile, Sunil Chhetri has also regularly shown his ample quality on the continental club stage in the AFC Cup," the AFC said on its website.
"Despite not appearing in the competition until his late twenties, Chhetri's impact has lasted the best part of a decade.
"He captained BFC to the 2016 final, his personal high point coming when he scored twice in a classic semifinal performance to eliminate defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim."
A sentimental hero, Chhetri has previoulsy been voted favourite player by the fans at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup held in the UAE.
With 72 strikes fromm 115 matches, Chhetri is currently the second-highest international goal scorer among active players just behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
He recently achieved another milestone by scoring 100 goals in BFC colours.
Coach Igor Stimac did not pick Chhetri for the international friendlies against Oman and the UAE as he was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
India held Oman 1-1 in the first friendly and will take on the UAE on March 29.
"Three places remain in our All-time AFC Cup XI. Football lovers from every corner of Asia have selected a goalkeeper, three defenders and a four-man midfield in previous weeks. Now it's time to crown the tournament's greatest ever forwards," the AFC said.
(With AFC Media/PTI inputs)