AIFF mulls action against I League clubs for boycotting Super Cup

The AIFF has incurred financial losses due to the I League clubs boycotting the tournament.
Bengaluru, April 3: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is contemplating taking action against those I League clubs who boycotted the Hero Super Cup being currently held at the Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar, Orissa.

It may be recalled that I League clubs barring Indian Arrows, Chennai City FC and Real Kashmir, had expressed their inability to take part in the tournament, citing unfair treatment meted out to the clubs by the AIFF.

Well-placed AIFF sources said a "strong case is being built up" against the seven I-League clubs - Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC, Minerva FC, Gokulam FC and Neroca FC - for boycotting the Super Cup.

The AIFF has incurred financial losses due to the pull-outs of the clubs.

"A strong case is being built up and it will be put at the League and Disciplinary Committee meeting on April 13.

The federation will go by the regulations and guidelines," a reliable source said.

The clubs had pulled out barely three days before the start of the Super Cup qualifications.

In March, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das had informed the I League clubs that the federation has accepted their demand of a meeting with president Praful Patel - between April 13 and 15 - to discuss their grievances but made it clear that the Super Cup qualifying round matches would not be rescheduled.

Das had said that the rescheduling of the qualifying round is against the tournament rules and would be unfair to those clubs which turned up.

Quarterfinal line-up complete

Meanwhile, Indian Super League (ISL) outfits Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC who were scheduled to play Churchill Brothers FC and Neroca FC respectively in the pre-quarterfinal stage of the Super Cup on April 2 and April 3 respectively, have advanced to quarterfinal after both of their I League opponents confirmed that that they would not be turning up for their respective matches.

With this the quarterfinal line-up of the Super Cup is complete. Defending champions Bengaluru FC will take on I League champions Chennai City FC Thursday (April 4) at the Kallinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. ATK, FC Goa, Delhi Dynamos, Chennaiyin Fc are the other teams to have made it to the round of eight.

Quarterfinal line-up

April 4: Bengaluru FC vs Chennai City FC

April 5: Delhi Dynamos vs ATK

April 6: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

April 7: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United

(With inputs from Agencies)

Full Time: VIL 4 - 4 BAR
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
