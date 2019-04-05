Super Cup: Chennai City knock out champions Bengaluru FC

Bhubaneswar, April 5: Chennai City FC knocked out defending champions Bengaluru FC out of the Super Cup after registering a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (April 4).
Nestor Jesus Gordillo and Pedro Manzi were on target for Chennai, while Sunil Chhetri scored a consolation goal for the ISL champions.
The Indain Super league winners Bengaluru went into the match as the reigning champions, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament last year, but the defeat marked a premature end to their title defence.
Hero I-League 2018-19 champions Chennai City, meanwhile, progressed to the semifinals and will back themselves to clinch a double this season.
Gordillo gave Chennai City the lead in the 15th minute. In the 52nd minute, Chennai goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio made a brilliant save to deny Chhetri from the penalty spot.
Three minutes later, Manzi scored a stunner in the 55th minute to double Chennai City's lead. Chhetri, meanwhile, pulled a goal back for Bengaluru 10 minutes later but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.
