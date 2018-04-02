Super Cup preview: FC Goa keen to ace ATK test

Bhubaneswar, April 2: Indian Super League semi-finalists FC Goa start favourites in the Round-of-16 Super Cup clash with 2017 ISL champions ATK at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday (April 3). FC Goa's mainstay, Bruno Pinheiro, looks forward to the Super Cup as 'an opportunity to repay the fans' who had backed the team throughout the season.
"We have come here to win something and give our fans an opportunity to rejoice. The expectations were very high and we managed to go to the semifinals of ISL. Nevertheless, they backed us throughout and now we have to repay them," the Portuguese defender said during the pre-match press conference.
A versatile forward, Robbie Keane is capable of playing anywhere along the front line & score. Part of the "golden generation" of #Ireland youth football, this Captain & Player-Manager of @WorldATK can twist any game in last minute #HeroSuperCup #OdishaTheNewSportsCapital pic.twitter.com/SXB30o9WQi— Sports & Youth Dept. (@dsys_odisha) March 31, 2018
Assistant coach Derrick Pereira felt the players gelled well with gaffer Sergio Lobera, which helped them reach the ISL semis. FC Goa were the most attacking side in the ISL and their striker, Ferran Corominas, was the Golden Boot winner with 18 goals. "We had a decent season having reached to the top four, especially after last season when we finished with the wooden spoon. Sergio Lobera brought in his football acumen and a fantastic set of players gelled well with his style," Pereira said.
He continued, "This is going to be an interesting tournament and everybody is serious to put up a good show."
Coro bagged the Golden Boot this season in #HeroISL but he is far from done. The former @RCDEspanyol forward will ply his marksmanship in #HeroSuperCup too. #OdishaTheNewSportsCapital pic.twitter.com/RFgeZBWYvZ— Sports & Youth Dept. (@dsys_odisha) March 31, 2018
FC Goa signed off with an outright 4-1 win at home and a feisty 1-1 draw against ATK in the recently-concluded ISL but Bruno Pinheiro sees it a new challenge and they have to start afresh to overcome ATK again.
"ISL is in the past now. We're only focused on tomorrow's game. I take every game as a different story. ATK have regrouped under their new coach. Their motivation level must be very high. We must rely on our strengths to get the better of them," Pinheiro said. "It's a new tournament and it'll be a major honour for us to win it and etch our name in the history book."
The @FCGoaOfficial is always considered the dark horse of Indian football. With a smart line up of players they are ready to take the other teams in their stride in the #HeroSuperCup. #Gaurs #OdishaTheNewSportsCapital pic.twitter.com/yV9G0tbFnd— Sports & Youth Dept. (@dsys_odisha) March 29, 2018
ATK overcame a sturdy Chennai City FC in the Super Cup qualifiers and now, they're ready to throw a strong challenge at FC Goa in the knockout tournament.
Assistant coach Bastob Roy said, "We have come here to win. We believe in our abilities and we know if we perform to our potential, we can win tomorrow's match against FC Goa."
With an incredible line-up on the field and a formidable winning history, @WorldATK for sure are one of the strongest contenders in #HeroSuperCup @IndianFootball #OdishaTheNewSportsCapital pic.twitter.com/WSV6nMCgci— Sports & Youth Dept. (@dsys_odisha) March 28, 2018
On being asked whether the Kolkata-based team can be third time lucky against FC Goa, the coach said, "It was the last day in February in the ISL and we're playing them again tomorrow i.e. 3rd April. Lots of changes have happened since then. Even the atmosphere of the venue has altered.
"It's a new format and it'll be a fresh game tomorrow. We're not going back to recall the ISL games we won but looking forward to a fresh start with renewed vigour," he added.
FC Goa vs ATK
Super Cup
Live on Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
At 8 pm (Tuesday, April 3)
Source: AIFF Media
