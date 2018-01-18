Swansea City favourites to land AC Milan flop Andre Silva

Bengaluru, January 18: Premier League strugglers Swansea City are favourites to land AC Milan flop Andre Silva, according to reports from Wales.
The 22-year-old striker has been a disaster since his £36million move from Porto last summer.
The Portuguese international has started just four Serie A games for Milan and all his six goals this season have been in the Europa League.
Runaway Championship leaders Wolves were in the mix for his signature, but the Swans are now in pole-position, according to Wales Online.
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is desperate to add to his attacking options to beat the drop and is prepared to meet the whopping £32million valuation of the Milan star.
The Welsh side are at the rock bottom of the Premier League table and worryingly hit just 14 league goals with on loan Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew joint top scorers with four goals each.
To survive this season, Swansea have got a monumental task in heir hands and desperately need to score more.
To be fair, they have a pretty good defensive record and their plights are mostly due to their imcompetency in front of the goal.
Big-spending Everton had shown some initial interest in the former Porto hitman, but have moved on after landing Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott which means that Swansea can get their man without too much competition.
However, it remains to be seen if the highly-rated forward moves to Premier League now to a struggling side who could face relegation at the end of the campaign.
Carvalhal has also been linked with moves for Atletico Madrid pair Kevin Gameiro and Nico Gaitan in a bid to pep up his attack in the second half of the season.
The relegation battle will be a tough one this time around and Swansea must ensure they get quality in January or else their staying in the top tier of English football seems unlikely.