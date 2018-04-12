Swansea star Alfie Mawson floats within United radar

London, April 12: Premier League giants Manchester United sent a top scout to watch Swansea star Alfie Mawson during last weekend's 1-1 draw with West Brom.
Jose Mourinho wants to bolster his back-four this summer and has been impressed by the performances of the young England defender of Swansea City.
The Red Devils have used a host of options in the heart of defence, but the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof have failed to impress on a regular basis.
Even Eric Bailly has failed to reach his top form, while Marcos Rojo has been in-and-out of the team through injury.
Now Mourinho has turned to six-cap England Under-21 international Mawson - who has become one of the first names on the team-sheet at Swansea City.
Mawson, 24, received his first senior Three Lions call-up for last month's friendlies with Holland and Italy and could represent the Three Lions in the World Cup in June.
The Swans star, 24, kicked off his senior career six years ago at then-League One side Brentford.
After loan spells at non-league sides Maidenhead United and Luton Town, as well as League Two outift Wycombe, Mawson finally left Griffin Park.
He signed for Barnsley in 2015 and quickly impressed as they gained promotion to the Championship.Swansea immediately came knocking a season later where he has gone on to be a near-ever-present in the Premier League.
Now the defender could be on the way out of the Liberty Stadium and off to Old Trafford after Mourinho sent a scout to cast an eye over the ex-Barnsley star.
Mawson did himself no damage with an assured, confident display in the 1-1 draw against West Brom, including one vital, last-ditch slide tackle on Matt Phillips.
Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Swansea star and will be competing with the Red Devils for the signature of Mawson.
The Lilywhites expressed their interest in landing Mawson this summer and were said to be told it would set them back in excess of £40million.
However, that hasn't put off big-spending United, with the Special One realising he needs a special defender in order to really challenge for the Premier League title.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.