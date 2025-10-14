India out of medal race at Asian TT Championship as women disappoint against Singapore

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: How Did Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan Perform On Day 2?

Cape Verde Makes History By Qualifying For The 2026 FIFA World Cup With A Win Over Eswatini

Football Sweden Faces Increased Pressure Following Second Consecutive Loss To Kosovo In World Cup Qualifying Sweden's World Cup qualifying campaign falters as they lose to Kosovo, remaining winless and bottom of Group C. Their qualification hopes diminish. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Sweden's World Cup qualifying campaign continues to falter, with another unexpected loss to Kosovo. Despite starting Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres in Gothenburg, the team couldn't capitalise on their chances, losing 1-0. Fisnik Asllani scored the decisive goal in the 32nd minute after Veldin Hodza's miscontrol in the box. Sweden's attempts to equalise were thwarted by Arijanet Muric's solid goalkeeping.

Sweden remains at the bottom of Group C with just one point, making qualification seem unlikely. Meanwhile, Kosovo's victory boosts their chances of securing a play-off spot as they sit second in the group. Switzerland leads Group C despite a goalless draw with Slovenia. In a lacklustre match, Switzerland managed three shots on target late in the game but failed to score.

Leon Avdullahu nearly doubled Kosovo's lead when he hit the woodwork before halftime. Sweden's forwards, including Gyokeres, Roony Bardghji, and Isak, struggled to break through Muric's defence. Kosovo's win places them behind Switzerland, who remain unbeaten at the top of Group C after their draw with Slovenia.

In Group A action, Slovakia maintained their pace with Germany by defeating Luxembourg 2-0. Goals from Adam Obert and substitute Ivan Schranz secured Slovakia nine points, trailing Julian Nagelsmann’s team only on goal difference. Meanwhile, North Macedonia lost their lead in Group J following a 1-1 draw against Kazakhstan and Belgium’s victory over Wales.

Sweden has now lost three consecutive World Cup qualifiers without scoring—a streak not seen since at least 2010. Despite Isak having six shots—the most by any Swedish player this campaign—they failed to find the net again. Jon Dahl Tomasson faces mounting pressure as his team struggles with finishing touches.

Their expected goals (xG) stood at 1.14 compared to Kosovo’s 1.15, even though Sweden attempted six more shots (13 compared to seven). This highlights their inefficiency in front of goal during these crucial matches.

North Macedonia’s captain Enis Bardhi salvaged a point against Kazakhstan after Dinmukhamed Karaman put the visitors ahead. However, Belgium’s win over Wales saw North Macedonia lose their grip on Group J’s top spot.

As Sweden grapples with its longest losing streak in recent World Cup qualifiers, questions loom over their ability to turn things around under Tomasson's leadership. The team's inability to convert opportunities into goals remains a significant concern moving forward.