Football Sweden's World Cup Qualifying Hopes Fade After 2-0 Loss To Switzerland Sweden suffered a setback in their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 loss to Switzerland. This defeat leaves Sweden at the bottom of Group B with only one point from three matches. Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Sweden's aspirations for the 2026 World Cup took a hit after a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland. This result leaves Sweden at the bottom of Group B with just one point from three matches. In contrast, Switzerland moved closer to automatic qualification, amassing nine points, while Kosovo holds second place with four points.

Switzerland controlled much of the first half but only broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Granit Xhaka scored from a penalty after Djibril Sow was fouled by Alexander Bernhardsson. Despite playing the entire match, Swedish strikers Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres failed to score, contributing to Sweden's low expected goals (xG) of 0.89.

In Group D, Ukraine triumphed over Iceland in a thrilling 5-3 encounter. This victory is crucial as both teams vie for a play-off spot behind France. Ukraine led 3-1 at halftime with Ruslan Malinovskyi scoring twice and Oleksii Hutsuliak adding another goal. Iceland's Mikael Ellertsson also found the net.

Northern Ireland secured a 2-0 win against Slovakia in Group A. An own goal by Patrik Hrosovsky and Trai Hume's second-half strike ensured their victory. Northern Ireland now sits second in the group, level on points with Germany but trailing on goal difference.

Switzerland has been formidable defensively, not conceding in their last four World Cup qualifiers while scoring nine goals across three matches. Sweden, however, failed to register a shot on target for the first time since facing Spain in November 2021.

Albert Gudmundsson scored twice for Iceland to level the game with Ukraine at one point. However, late goals from Ivan Kaliuzhnyi and Oleh Ocheretko secured Ukraine's win, moving them up to second place.

Northern Ireland has been impressive at home recently, winning their last five competitive matches without conceding any goals. They have achieved an aggregate score of 12-0 during this streak.

Nineteen-year-old Johan Manzambi sealed Switzerland's victory over Sweden by scoring in injury time. His shot deflected past Viktor Johansson at the near post, ensuring all three points for Switzerland.