Talking points from Chelsea's stalemate against Leicester

Bengaluru, January 14: Antonio Conte's Chelsea missed a glorious chance to leapforg ahead of Manchester United to the second place in the Premier League table on Saturday (January 13).
The stalemate against Leicester takes the Blues winless streak to three games now and Conte will surely be a worried man.
Leicester City were the better team against Chelsea for most parts of the game but it was expected that the Blues will forkout a win when Ben Chilwell was sent off wrongly by the referee with almost 25 minutes of the game left to play.
However, Antonio Conte's men failed to break down the visitors and were made to settle for a share of the spoils.
Here are the talking points from the game:
Alvaro Morata flatters to deceive again
Alvaro Morata's goal drought has now reached five games. However, he did not miss any clear cut chance this time out. Chelsea did not create too many chances and that will surely worry the boss.
Morata missed six one-on-ones in his previous two league games. But against Leicester, just like Arsenal in midweek, he posed little threat. The Spaniard needs to regain his confidence and Conte will hope that he manages to do that as soon as possible.
Maguire shines yet again
One of the finds of this season's Premier League is surely Leicester City defender Harry Maguire. The Foxes snapped him up in the summer from Hull City who were relegated last season but this season, the Englishman has looked like a rock at the heart of the defence and has impressed with his ball-playing abilities as well.
He was once again superb against Chelsea and the big boys of the Premier League must be watching.
Eden Hazard subbed too soon
The Golden Boy of Chelsea, Eden Hazard has grown used to getting subbed off recently but even he was surprised by just how early the hook came against Leicester.
As he trudged off and was replaced by Pedro Hazard shot a glance up towards one of the big screens inside Stamford Bridge. The time on the clock was just 58 minutes. The fans must have been equally surprised.It was a change greeted with boos by some of the home fans.