Tanzania 0 Algeria 3: Ounas excels as Desert Foxes stay perfect

By Opta
Adam Ounas scored a brace as Algeria remain perfect in Group C

Cairo, July 2: Napoli winger Adam Ounas dazzled on his way to a brace as Algeria breezed past Tanzania 3-0, making it three wins out of three at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach Djamel Belmadi made nine changes to the side that beat Senegal 1-0 on Thursday (June 27), with qualification for the knockout stages already secured.

But the Desert Foxes lost none of their bite against an overmatched Tanzania, with Ounas the standout as he set up Islam Slimani to break the deadlock before opening his international account with a quickfire double.

Group C winners Algeria will face one of the best third-place finishers in the last 16, having delivered an emphatic display of the strength in depth that could take them all the way to glory.

Hichem Boudaoui and Ounas had already wasted good chances before the 22-year-old played in Slimani to steer a bouncing ball past Metacha Mnata in the 34th minute.

Slimani returned the favour five minutes later, flicking a one-two back to the scampering Ounas for a cool finish.

Tanzania were being cut apart at will by the quicksilver attacker, who rounded Mnata to slot into an empty net in first-half stoppage time.

Mnata fared better in the 65th minute when he saved sharply from Mohamed Fares as waves of Algeria attacks kept coming.

Tanzania depart the competition without a point to their name but Emmanuel Amunike's men earned some respite during the final 15 minutes, when Riyad Mahrez came on to enjoy a brief runout and the brilliant Ounas basked in a deserved ovation.

Substitute Adi Yussuf should have netted a consolation goal but the Blackpool striker planted a free header over in stoppage time.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 2, 2019

