Football Tchatchoua Joins Wolves In Pursuit Of Premier League Dream After Transfer From Hellas Verona Jackson Tchatchoua has signed a five-year contract with Wolves after moving from Hellas Verona for £10.5 million. The right-back aims to make his Premier League debut and fulfil his football aspirations. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 0:23 [IST]

Jackson Tchatchoua is eager to fulfil his Premier League aspirations after joining Wolves. The right-back has signed a five-year deal following a reported £10.5 million move from Hellas Verona in Serie A. At 23, Tchatchoua, who has represented Cameroon 10 times, contributed two goals and three assists last season, helping Verona avoid relegation. He looks forward to debuting against Bournemouth this Saturday.

Tchatchoua expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter at Wolves, saying, "My first impressions are that we have everything here. It's not too big, it's not too small, it's very good. I spoke with some people from the club and everyone enjoys it. I feel a good atmosphere in this club. I'm very excited to play." He also mentioned his dream of playing in the Premier League and how the club's history and fanbase influenced his decision.

Bournemouth will be without Justin Kluivert, who scored a hat-trick of penalties against Wolves last season at Molineux. The Dutch midfielder missed Bournemouth's opening match against Liverpool, which they lost 4-2 at Anfield. Kluivert had an impressive 2024-25 season with 12 goals and six assists, attributing his form to manager Andoni Iraola's influence.

Kluivert praised Iraola's impact on his game: "I always give credit to the coach how he changed me and my game. I have to thank the coach a lot." He emphasised self-belief and persistence as key factors in his success across various leagues. Kluivert aims to replicate or surpass last season's performance, feeling settled and focused on showcasing his abilities on the pitch.

Antoine Semenyo is one to watch for Bournemouth after scoring twice against Liverpool. He's achieved back-to-back braces in recent matches, becoming only the second Ghanaian after Tony Yeboah in 1995 to do so. Papiss Cisse remains the only African player with three consecutive multi-goal games in April 2012 for Newcastle United.

For Wolves, Jorgen Strand Larsen poses a significant threat despite not scoring against Manchester City on opening day. Last season, he netted 14 league goals, including two against Bournemouth in a previous encounter at Molineux.

Match Prediction

Bournemouth have shown resilience at home, avoiding defeat in their last five opening home Premier League matches (three wins, two draws). They have also triumphed over Wolves three times in their last five encounters at Molineux but have struggled recently with just three wins in their last 14 league games.

Wolves have never lost an away top-flight match against Bournemouth (three wins, two draws), making them a formidable opponent on the road. However, their August record is poor with only one win in their last 22 Premier League matches during this month.

Joao Gomes could be pivotal for Wolves; he made four tackles and conceded three fouls against Man City—both joint-highest among Wolves players that day. Since debuting on February 11th, 2023, Gomes leads the division for tackles (277) and fouls conceded (156).

According to Opta's win probability model: Bournemouth holds a 52% chance of winning; there's a 23.7% likelihood of a draw; while Wolves stand at 24.3%.