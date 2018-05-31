Tempers flare at Germany WC camp as Antonio Rudiger and Joshua Kimmich clash during training

Berlin, May 31: Defending World Cup winners Germany witnessed two of their defenders Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rudiger involved in a bust-up during a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018.
Both the players were reportedly playing against each other in a training session when Rudiger and Kimmich clashed with one another following a strong tackle from the Chelsea defender.
The young Bayern defender immediately raised an objection to the tackle and proceeded to square up to his international teammate.
The duo then went head to head following some verbal interaction before assistant coach Miroslav Klose came forward pulling both of them apart.
Though some more drama went ahead afterwards when Draxler appeared to be knocked down in the training session. Draxler received an accidental elbow to the face while competing for the ball with Manchester City's Leroy Sane and was immediately pulled outside the ground.
Concerns were clearly visible among all the training staff regarding the severity of the injury. However, everyone was relieved to see the PSG man using an ice pack on the head after some time and getting get back to the pitch.
Leow has named 27-man squad till now for the World Cup which will be trimmed to 23. Therefore, all the players are looking extremely competitive with each other which might be the reason behind all such incidents.
Meanwhile, Germany's assistant coach Klose slammed Bayern's striker Sandro Wagner for his unseemly reaction on being dropped from the World Cup squad.
The former Hoffenheim defender was ignored for the 27-man squad and in his place, Leow called upon Mario Gomez and Nils Petersen.
Following the exclusion, Wagner retired from football and Klose, who is the current top scorer in World Cup to this date has suggested the Bayern backup striker's reaction was unnecessary.
"It's tough to accept such a decision. But I can only say, I'm a different sort of person," Klose told Sport Bild.
"How bitter was it for Mario Gomez to not take part in 2014 when Germany went on to win the trophy? That was brutal, but he still didn't utter a word about not being selected. That was a similar situation to Wagner.
"Sandro Wagner was only briefly in our ranks, not over a period of 10 years. He scored three goals against San Marino and didn't always play in the Confederations Cup.
"I would have reacted totally differently. I don't know if he was wrongly advised or the whole thing was an act of defiance. If I were him I would have let it sink in and then made a decision. I would never have taken this step."
