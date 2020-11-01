Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ten Hag's Ajax equal Cruyff record in Eredivisie

By Sacha Pisani

Amsterdam, November 1: Erik ten Hag's Ajax matched Johan Cruyff's record in Eredivisie following Saturday's 5-2 win over lowly Fortuna Sittard.

Ajax improved their tally to 250 goals in 82 matches under head coach Ten Hag after overturning an early deficit against bottom side Fortuna in Amsterdam.

It is only the second time an Eredivisie team have scored at least 250 goals in their first 82 games under a specific manager after Cruyff's Ajax in 1987, per Opta.

Ten Hag took charge of Ajax in 2017 and the 50-year-old has guided the Dutch giants to Eredivisie, KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield glory, while he oversaw the club's memorable run to the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final.

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen scored a first-half brace to cancel out George Cox's seventh-minute opener on Saturday.

Brian Brobbey, Dusan Tadic and Quincy Promes were also on target for hosts Ajax, who are top of the table on goal difference through seven matches.

Brobbey (18 years and 173 days) became the youngest player to score a goal on his Eredivisie debut for Ajax since Jairo Riedewald (17 years and 104 days) in December 2013.

More EREDIVISIE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: ALV 1 - 0 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, November 1, 2020, 7:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More