Ten Hag's Ajax equal Cruyff record in Eredivisie

Amsterdam, November 1: Erik ten Hag's Ajax matched Johan Cruyff's record in Eredivisie following Saturday's 5-2 win over lowly Fortuna Sittard.
Ajax improved their tally to 250 goals in 82 matches under head coach Ten Hag after overturning an early deficit against bottom side Fortuna in Amsterdam.
It is only the second time an Eredivisie team have scored at least 250 goals in their first 82 games under a specific manager after Cruyff's Ajax in 1987, per Opta.
Ten Hag took charge of Ajax in 2017 and the 50-year-old has guided the Dutch giants to Eredivisie, KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield glory, while he oversaw the club's memorable run to the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final.
250 - Ajax have scored 250 goals in 82 Eredivisie games under Erik Ten Hag, it’s only the second time an Eredivisie team managed to score at least 250 goals in their first 82 games under a specific manager, after Johan Cruijff with Ajax in 1987. Illustrious. pic.twitter.com/bIo55vpWLE— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) October 31, 2020
Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen scored a first-half brace to cancel out George Cox's seventh-minute opener on Saturday.
Brian Brobbey, Dusan Tadic and Quincy Promes were also on target for hosts Ajax, who are top of the table on goal difference through seven matches.
Met de groetjes van Brian... 🥰#ajafor pic.twitter.com/1cOb5gPhrf— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 31, 2020
Brobbey (18 years and 173 days) became the youngest player to score a goal on his Eredivisie debut for Ajax since Jairo Riedewald (17 years and 104 days) in December 2013.