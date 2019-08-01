Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ten Hag backs Klopp to win FIFA Best Men's Coach award

By
jurgen klopp - cropped
Jurgen Klopp would be a worthy winner of FIFA's prize for the best coach in men's football, fellow nominee Erik ten Hag says.

London, August 1: Jurgen Klopp deserves to win the Best FIFA Men's Coach award for winning the Champions League with Liverpool, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag says.

Klopp won his first trophy in nearly four years in charge at Anfield when the Reds became champions of Europe for the sixth time by beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid on June 1.

The German is one of 10 nominees for FIFA's prize for the top coach in men's football, alongside the likes of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, Portugal's Fernando Santos and Brazil's Copa America-winning coach Tite.

Ten Hag is also on the shortlist, having guided a thrilling Ajax side to domestic double glory and the Champions League semi-finals last season.

However, he believes Klopp would be the worthy recipient, telling Algemeen Dagblad: "It's a good list.

"With managers, we see the same thing as counts for the players. It's obvious Ronaldo and Messi belong in the top 10, but if you focus on last season, you can't overlook Liverpool.

"In my opinion, Jurgen Klopp would be a more-than-justified coach of the year. What he achieved with Liverpool, and the way he achieved it, is very impressive."

FIFA's awards for men's and women's coaches and players contains six Dutch nominees for 2019.

Alongside Ten Hag, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are included after sterling seasons for Ajax prior to their respective transfers to Juventus and Barcelona.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is also included, as is Netherlands Women's star Vivianne Miedema and head coach Sarina Wiegman, who steered her side to the World Cup final.

"We've achieved something very special with Ajax and there's a lot of international appreciation for that," said Ten Hag.

"There are six nominees in total from the Netherlands. That suggests we are on the right track. It's a nice compliment for Dutch football."

More JURGEN KLOPP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli, Rohit eye big records in WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue