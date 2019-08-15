Football
'Terrible loser' Lampard proud despite UEFA Super Cup loss to Liverpool

By Opta
Frank Lampard

Istanbul, August 15: Frank Lampard said he was proud of Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup performance but accepted it hurt to lose out on penalties to Liverpool.

A 2-2 draw in Istanbul in the first all-English Super Cup saw the game go to a shoot-out, with the European champions coming out 5-4 winners.

Liverpool converted all five of their kicks and Tammy Abraham then failed to score his effort, with full debutant Adrian making the decisive save.

Chelsea, though, put in a vastly improved performance from their competitive bow under new head coach Lampard, who saw his side taken apart 4-0 away to Manchester United in the Premier League.

"After Sunday, tonight was another level, and we were unlucky not to win," Lampard told BT Sport. "We've got three games now till the international break and we'll try to win them all.

"My overall feeling is one of pride. I'm a terrible loser, one of the worst in the world, but I'm happy with the team performance because we were very unfortunate. The way they played, the spirit, desire and effort.

"They had two extra days – we played Sunday, they played Friday – so they had more time for recovery and sometimes football is moments of luck. I'm extremely proud.

"Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham added an extra dimension when they came on, and were unlucky not to score. Tammy needs to keep his head up because that's part and parcel of being a top player."

Abraham earlier won the penalty Jorginho converted to make it 2-2 and take the game to a shoot-out but the 21-year-old's tame effort from 12 yards was saved by Adrian's right leg, sparking wild Liverpool celebrations.

"I've told him not to worry," Lampard said of the striker. "I've missed penalties before, anyone can miss, but what I want to see is the confidence of a young player to step up.

"But people keep talking about the young players at Chelsea. Let's talk about Jorginho and Kante, and I could name a few others.

"We've got a quality bunch in there, a really good group, and we're working hard. I'm trying to instil the way I want to play and there were so many good things tonight."

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
