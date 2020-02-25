The best of La Liga week 25 on social media

|
Emotional unveiling at Real Madrid
This week Real Madrid presented their star winter signing, the young Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus; although the transfer had been agreed sometime ago, the 18-year-old had not yet stepped foot on Spanish soil after an extended stint on international duty with the Brazilian national team.
The midfielder broke down in tears at his presentation, paying tribute to his family.
Long-awaited presentation at FC Barcelona
Decimated by long-term injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, the reigning La Liga champions brought in an emergency 'out of window' replacement in the form of Danish striker Martin Braithwaite from CD Leganes.
He was presented along with his shirt with the number 19 which has been worn by, among others in club, a certain Lionel Messi.
Viral grandfather/grandson
A viral tweet took Spain by storm this week: football fan Juanjo posted a photo of the diagram he had drawn his grandfather with simple instructions on how to use the TV remote to watch football.
La Liga's response also went viral: a similarly illustrated invitation for him and his grandfather to travel to San Mames in Bilbao to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid.
Debut with a difference
Debuts at Athletic Club are few and far between, given their restrictive recruitment policy, but we were treated to one this week in the form of Unai Vencedor.
The club posted a spinetingling first-person video of how Unai prepared all day for his big moment, which you won't want to miss.