The Champions League is back!

Chennai, February 16: The UEFA Champions League is back with the stage set for the round-of-16 matches.
The first leg of the week’s fixtures sees RB Leipzig host Liverpool at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, and Barcelona hosting Paris Saint Germain at the Camp Nou on Tuesday (February 16).
Sevilla host Dortmund at the Ramon Sanchez Pizhuan and Porto host Juventus at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (February 17).
Lionel Messi and Co will headline the week's fixtures as the Catalans lock horns with the Ligue 1 champions for the first time since the thrilling 6-1 encounter at the Camp Nou in 2017, when Neymar, who plays for the opposite team now, scored twice to knock the team from Paris out of the competition.
Neymar will be missing out on this fixture due to an injury he picked up last week. For Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge of PSG last month, it will be his Champions League tie with his new team.
In the other big game on Tuesday night, Leipzig, managed by the young Julian Nagelsmann faces his German compatriot -- Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.
The game was scheduled to take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, but was pushed to the Puskas Arena in Budapest due to travel restrictions being imposed in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will be an interesting tie to watch as the in-form Leipzig go head to head with a Liverpool team who have tasted defeat in their last three games.
Liverpool's freefall continues
This week will also see the competition’s leading goalscorer -- Cristiano Ronaldo -- back in action as he returns to Portugal to face FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.
Juventus are the favourites to book their place in the next round, but this Porto side have not conceded in their last 467 minutes of Champions League football.
Can they resist their nation's favourite footballing son? It will be interesting to watch how Andrea Pirlo’s team performs in his very first knockout game in the competition as a manager.
In the other big game on Wednesday night, Edin Terzic, who took over Sevilla after the sacking of Lucien Favre will be eager to watch his side do well. The La Liga club lost their last league fixture this season 0-4 at the hands of Chelsea and will be looking to improve if they are to book a spot in the next round of fixtures.
