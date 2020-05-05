The key stats that show Harry Maguire's impeccable impact at Man Utd

Bengaluru, May 5: It was no secret that Manchester United desperately needed defensive reinforcements after shipping in 54 goals last season, more than any other Premier League season.
Hence, last Summer, precisely the main focus was placed on rebuilding the back four. Harry Maguire’s world-record acquisition was paired with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s addition in the Summer.
Given the Old Trafford side have recorded their worst ever point tally in their Premier League history those transfers were deemed to be too little. United have not performed up to expectations however a lot of criticism has gone around the likes of Maguire who arrived with World's most expensive defender price tag.
But blaming the defence alone seems to be too harsh, with United clearly struggling in other areas too. United are still far from perfect however nevertheless has shown gradual improvement in every corner and mostly in the defensive section.
A close look at United’s defence this season from a statistical point of view clearly implies that they have been better than last season and their highest acquisition of Summer, Harry Maguire has been the stat leader of it.
Maguire is one of just nine outfielders to have played in every available minute of Premier League action this season and here are some incredible stats that highlights his importance more to the team.
The Manchester United skipper has won 4.7 aerial duels per 90 minutes in the Premier League which is around 2.0 more than any other United player.
He has kept 18 clean sheets over all competitions so far, more than any PL defender.
United conceded 38 goals last season after 29th matchday, while they have conceded 30 so far.
Maguire has created 14 chances in the Premier League, more than any central defender in the division.
Maguire has made the highest number of passes in the team, with 1553 successful in the Premier League this season.
Maguire has also blocked highest shots 15, made more clearances (132) and more interceptions (53) in the league than any other United player.
It would be fair to say that the Red Devils’ defence has clearly upgraded from last year and Maguire’s arrival has had an impact on them. He has had his struggles in the beginning however certainly he is showing he will be worth every penny as the United rebuild gathers pace under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.