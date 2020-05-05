Football
The key stats that show Harry Maguire's impeccable impact at Man Utd

By

Bengaluru, May 5: It was no secret that Manchester United desperately needed defensive reinforcements after shipping in 54 goals last season, more than any other Premier League season.

Hence, last Summer, precisely the main focus was placed on rebuilding the back four. Harry Maguire’s world-record acquisition was paired with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s addition in the Summer.

Given the Old Trafford side have recorded their worst ever point tally in their Premier League history those transfers were deemed to be too little. United have not performed up to expectations however a lot of criticism has gone around the likes of Maguire who arrived with World's most expensive defender price tag.

But blaming the defence alone seems to be too harsh, with United clearly struggling in other areas too. United are still far from perfect however nevertheless has shown gradual improvement in every corner and mostly in the defensive section.

A close look at United’s defence this season from a statistical point of view clearly implies that they have been better than last season and their highest acquisition of Summer, Harry Maguire has been the stat leader of it.

Maguire is one of just nine outfielders to have played in every available minute of Premier League action this season and here are some incredible stats that highlights his importance more to the team.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 14:22 [IST]
