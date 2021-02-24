The La Liga connection in ISL

Bengaluru, February 24: To cater to the growing demand of Spanish football, its culture and love for the language, La Liga has brought on board three of Spanish's top coaches to Indian Super League (ISL) and Bangladeshi football clubs.
They include -- two ISL outfits -- Sergio Lobera (Mumbai City FC Coach), Carles Cuadrat (Former Bengaluru FC Coach) -- and Osscar Bruzon (Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings Coach and former SC de Goa & Mumbai FC coach).
La Liga also extended their partnership with Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi, for a refreshed weekly digital series called 'Learn Spanish with La Liga and Instituto Cervantes'.
The initiative aims to educate Indian fans about the Spanish language and football with content related to their favourite sport.
The weekly video series will impart Spanish language bites to the Indian audience for eight weeks starting from February 27 and would be updated with fresh literature every Saturday at 5pm on both La Liga's and Instituto Cervantes official Facebook pages.
To add a whole lot of excitement to the initiative, La Liga has integrated its recently launched La Liga QR Challenge with the campaign to teach Spanish to Indian fans.
Attendees would get a chance to scan the QR code at the end of each video which will give them a chance to win a grand prize of an all-inclusive trip for two to Spain with two tickets to watch their favourite football stars live.
Some of the fans will also have the opportunity to win official La Liga jersey, merchandise and much more.
Teachers from Instituto Cervantes and Spanish football coaches will take the participants through Spanish knowledge sharing sessions which will be divided into three sections - Legendary Quotes, Club Anthems & Skills/football lingo.
The course would enable fans to sing anthems and understand the meaning of some of La Liga's best clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Granada.
Participants would also be taken through and be well-versed with some famous quotes of football legends like Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola among others.