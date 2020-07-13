Football
The Sports School announces football scholarship program with Bengaluru FC

By Pti

Bengaluru, July 13: The Sports School, in association with ISL franchise Bengaluru FC, on Monday announced a national football scholarship program for students across India.

The scholarships, covering both sports and academics, will be offered to students in the U-13, U-15, and U-18 age categories. The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 31.

The trials will be held in the second half of August or September, based on government directives. The scholarship program comes after the school's announcement of admission for their incoming batch of students for the year 2020-2021. The program will be handed to the applicants on the basis of their potential in the sport.

The candidates will have to go through trials with The Sports School as a part of the application process. Upon selection, five of the best-performing children in each age group will undergo further direct trials with the Bengaluru FC U-13, U-15 (Bellary-based), and U-18 (Bangalore-based) academy teams.

These trials will allow the players a chance to earn direct entry into the accredited Bengaluru FC academy which is the only Indian club-operated two-star academy by the Asian Football Confederation.

Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 20:06 [IST]
