The three sides interested in Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson

Bengaluru, Nov. 25: Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson could seek a loan move in January as he aims to keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad at next summer’s delayed European Championships.
The English shot-stopper won praises for his performances for Sheffield United last season but chose to remain at Old Trafford this term, to fight for a first-team place. Although Solskjaer has done well to try and get Dean Henderson some first-team action so far, it's clear that he’s still the second choice behind David de Gea.
Solskjaer has assured fans that the 23-year-old is happy at the side and not pushing for a move. However, it is understood that Henderson is aware he may need to see more regular action if Southgate is to pick him as one of his three goalkeeper options in the summer.
Hence, there are rumours that he could jump on the opportunity in January for a short term loan deal which could be beneficial for his selection. The English youngster is reported to be attracting interest from at least three clubs.
1. Celtic
The Scottish giants failed to re-sign keeper Fraser Forster from Southampton the last window and let Craig Gordon leave on a free deal. They although signed Vasilis Barkas, but the new keeper has been dropped in recent weeks for poor performance and replaced by Scott Bain. That has led to the Scottish champions being linked with a swoop for a better option and Henderson ticks all the boxes.
2. Leeds United
This will be controversial for some due to the age-old rivalry, but Leeds are in need of a keeper with 20-year-old Illan Meslier struggling to maintain consistency. The youngster definitely has shown promises but there is a sense that Leeds may have missed a trick by not signing an experienced Premier League keeper during the summer. Landing Henderson hence as a short-term option could make some sense if they fear relegation, although the move still looks tough.
3. Brighton
Brighton are touted as another side who are keeping their tabs open for the youngster. However, their first choice keeper Matt Ryan has not put a wrong foot yet. So it is hard to imagine him getting replaced. Henderson surely will not move to a side with uncertainty for a shorter spell, hence this link-up makes no sense at all.