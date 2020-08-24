Football
Thiago told me he's staying! – Flick jokes about Bayern midfielder's future

By Dejan Kalinic

Lisbon, August 24: Hansi Flick joked that Thiago Alcantara told him he was staying at Bayern Munich after winning the Champions League.

Thiago helped Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final on Sunday (August 23) to clinch a sixth European Cup/Champions League title.

The Spain international is contracted until 2021 but is widely expected to leave the club, linked heavily with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Bayern head coach Flick joked the midfielder would stay, but said he simply wanted to thank Thiago.

"No, [Thiago] told me he's staying. No, I'm joking," he told a news conference.

"No, quite simply I wanted to thank him. Just as I thanked all of the players.

"I don't know, he doesn't know either because we were all focused on the Champions League final.

"Now we need to see what goes on over the coming days."

Thiago has won seven Bundesliga titles and a Champions League among numerous other trophies since joining Bayern from Barcelona in 2013.

Story first published: Monday, August 24, 2020, 5:10 [IST]
