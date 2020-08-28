Thiago Silva joins Chelsea following PSG release

London, August 28: Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer following his release by Paris Saint-Germain.
The 35-year-old Brazil centre-back has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months in what will be his first experience of playing in the Premier League.
The Brazilian said: "I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honours.
"See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon."
Paris ⇢ The Pride of London! 💙
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva's proven world-class credentials to our squad.
"Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.
"Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours."
Silva is Frank Lampard's fifth signing ahead of the 2020-21 season following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr. The Blues are also heavily linked to Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen.