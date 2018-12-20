Thierry Henry ready to raid Arsenal and Chelsea in January to save his Monaco career

London, Dec 20: Monaco boss Thierry Henry wants to bolster his defence and according to reports is ready to raid former club Arsenal and their Premier League rivals, Chelsea, to add experience in his side.
The Ligue 1 side, after winning the title in 2016-17 and getting a decent finish last season, found it tough to get along with the same intensity, this term. This is mostly due to their selling of most prized assets, the likes of Lemar, Bernardo Silva etc. in last two years.
They have been languishing in the relegation zone for a quite some time and it also saw them sacking their title-winning manager Jardim three months back. New appointment Thiery Henry, however, has endured a same difficult start to life as manager of the side, winning just two of his first 12 games in charge as they sit 19th place in France’s top flight.
Monaco's unsettled backline has been the main concern for Henry in the last couple of months. According to reports now, Monaco chiefs are ready to back their manager by planning to bring in reinforcements in the new year in a bid to remedy the situation.
Moreover, Henry has reportedly told the side that he is looking for experience in the back rather than any younger name and suggested the names of Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny and Gary Cahill as possible options.
Thierry Henry looking to add experience to Monaco defence in January. Laurent Koscielny, Gary Cahill, Pepe and Martin Skrtel all on Monaco radar, according to Nice Matin— Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) December 19, 2018
Both Cahill and Koscielny only have six months left in their deal and both of them could leave as a free transfer at the end of next season. Henry apparently looking to add one of them in the squad to add the necessary experience and stability to lead from the back, while the low-cost transfer fee is also a positive factor.
Veteran Portuguese defender Pepe is also said to on the radar after leaving Besiktas on a free transfer while former Liverpool man Martin Skrtel also is an option.
Picking up the Gunners might be a tough task at the moment given they lost one of their first-choice defenders, Holding for the rest of the season but apart from that all the mentioned names are a big possibility to jump the ship to face a new challenge.
Monaco at the moment certainly need someone who can lead from the back and all of these targets who have played football for over 15 years at the top level can certainly inject more positivity in the squad.