Things to know about Ghana wonderkid and Manchester United target

Kolkata, May 11: The rumour mill is strong in Europe about Manchester United battling it out with Ajax in the transfer chase for Kamaldeen Sulemana.
The 19-year-old Ghanaian has earned rave reviews for Danish side Nordsjaelland this season and has a list of suitors waiting for his signature.
Here, we take a close look at the winger who could be the next poster boy of Ghana and African football.
Sulemana came to Europe after playing in Ghana’s Right To Dream academy, which was founded in 1999 by former Manchester United scout Tom Vernon. He only made his move to Norsjaelland in 2020 and has made 27 appearances for them this season having scored ten goals and assisting six more.
He is capable of playing on either flank but is most comfortable on the left flank from where he can cut in to his favoured right foot. His left foot is also quite decent and that makes him more than capable of filling in at right wing as well. Blessed with exceptional pace and technique, he can take on even the quickest of defenders and looks a lot similar to Sadio Mane when he is on the ball.
Sulemana leads the Danish Super Liga among all players in shots on target per 90 minutes which shows that he is exceptional in terms of his off the ball movement as well and with the right guidance, he can become one of the deadliest wide forwards in coming years.
He has already been capped twice by the national team, making his international debut at the end of 2020 and that shows that his performances have not gone unnoticed in his home nation.
We have to wait and see where Sulemana ends up, but he has to take his decision wisely. Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen both look like like a much more safer option as both clubs can ideally offer him more playing time but it is also difficult to say no to a club like Manchester United at such an early stage of career.