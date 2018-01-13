Football

Chelsea vs Leicester: Blues make unwanted history with third straight 0-0

Eden Hazard of Chelsea in action against Leicester on Saturday
London, January 13: Chelsea's stuttering form in front of goal continued against Leicester City on Saturday (January 13) and made a piece of unwanted history for the Blues.

With a goalless draw against the Foxes, who played the last 22 minutes with 10 men following Ben Chilwell's second yellow card at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were held 0-0 for the third successive match in all competitions for the first time.

Antonio Conte's side were unable to develop any momentum as the visitors put on a fine display of high pressing to disrupt the champions.

Eden Hazard was starved of service and endured a quiet outing before being replaced in the 58th minute, while Alvaro Morata's dip in form showed no signs of ending as he failed to register a single shot on goal.

The Blues – who could slip behind Liverpool and into fourth on Sunday – will hope to get back on track in their FA Cup third-round replay at home to second-tier Norwich City on Wednesday.

Other results:

Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Burnley FC

Huddersfield 1 - 4 West Ham

Newcastle 1 - 1 Swansea

West Brom 2 - 0 Brighton

Watford 2 - 2 Southampton

Source: OPTA

