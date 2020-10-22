Muller on potential Germany recall: Everyone can see I'm in good shape!

Munich, October 22: Thomas Muller believes he has shown himself to be worthy of a Germany recall but will for now "take it easy" as he continues to star for Bayern Munich.
Muller - along with Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels - was dropped by Joachim Low following Germany's disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign.
The Bayern forward has not featured for his country since, with Low standing by his decision.
The Germany coach said last month Muller "is a great player, no question" but "the future belongs to the young players".
Those comments have done little to quell speculation about a potential return for the 31-year-old ahead of the European Championships at the end of the season, however.
"Hopefully the tournament will take place next year," Muller told ZDF after Bayern's 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid, in which he assisted the fourth goal for Kingsley Coman.
"Everyone can see that I am in good shape. We don't need to say more about it. We'll take it easy and then we'll see what happens."
Muller had a key role in Bayern's treble success in 2019-20 with a record-breaking contribution to their latest Bundesliga title triumph.
His tally of 21 assists surpassed Kevin De Bruyne's Bundesliga benchmark, while he posted career-high, league-leading figures for chances created (84) and big chances created (31).
Muller has been similarly impressive at the start of the new season, too, topping the charts again for assists (four), chances created (16) and big chances created (six) through four top-flight games.
Against Atleti, the first match in Bayern's Champions League defence, Muller played three key passes - second only to two-goal star performer Coman.