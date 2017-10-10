Thomas Muller slams sacked Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti

Bengaluru, October 10: Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller has aimed a sly dig at former manager Carlo Ancelotti by saying the German club will have great training once more after the arrival of interim manager Jupp Heynckes.
Ancelotti was sacked at the end of last month just after a year at the helm at the German champions and following their 3-0 Champions League thumping against PSG, the German side decided to remove him from his position and chose to bring back their former retired manager Jupp Heynckes.
The former AC Milan boss, who drove the German giants to the Bundesliga title last season, allegedly lost the dressing room with five senior players that included the likes of Hummels, Robben, Ribery etc.
However, all of the mentioned players later rejected claims that they were responsible for the Italian's sacking but now in a recent interview, another senior player Thomas Muller has shed light on the fact, which confirms the opinion that the players were not on good terms with Carlo.
Muller, who played an important role in Bayern Munich’s treble-winning season under Jupp Heynckes but failed to fit in into Ancelotti’s system and it’s no surprise the World Cup top scorer is excited with the return of his former boss.
"We will have a good training again," Muller was quoted as saying by Welt after Germany's 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan.
"Heynckes is the right man because he can inspire the team to have the ability to suffer more, to have more commitment and a better defensive set-up.
"Heynckes will work with interest and passion. There are several screws that need to be turned. The team have some responsibilities to carry out."
The treble-winning manager will return to Bayern Munich for the fourth spell as manager and will be the interim boss till the end of the season. Bayern are currently in second position, five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after seven games and will return to action against Freiburg on Saturday (October 14).