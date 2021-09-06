Thomas Tuchel promotes talented young defender into first-team training: Can he break into the squad?

Bengaluru, Sept. 6: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has promoted young defender Xavier Mbuyamba to the first team with a host of senior players away on international duty.
The 19-year-old had previously failed to be promoted from the development set up, despite being a Blue since last August. However, considering Tuchel's fondness to give out youngsters a chance, the centre-half could be soon integrated into a match-day squad.
His career so far
Mbuyamba started out at MVV Maastricht's academy and went on to make eleven senior appearances for the Dutch club before joining Barcelona in 2019. He then made a switch to Stamford Bridge last summer under previous boss Frank Lampard.
He was directly drafted into the reserve side, with the hopes of making a swift breakthrough and helping the squad to a promotion to the top-flight. However, a meniscus injury saw him sidelined for eight months. He only made his Chelsea debut in April, having been constantly held back by a variety of injuries.
However, he has hit the ground running since recovering from the injury. The Dutch international has started three games in Premier League 2 so far and has impressed onlookers.
Playing Style
Despite just 19-years of age, his imposing 1.95m frame has certainly turned a lot of heads in youth competitions. The youngster is quite powerful in the air and is equally capable of playing out of the back, which could work in his favour under Tuchel.
His chances in the first team
Chelsea sold two probable first-team defenders with Tomori and Zouma this summer with the hope of landing Sevilla star Jules Kounde. However, a deal failed to materialize at the last moment. It could turn out to be a good opportunity for the youngster to make an impression in the meantime.
Although, the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah all are ahead of him in the pecking order. However, with him already training with the first team, if he can impress he could be drafted into the first team soon, at least in the domestic cup competitions.