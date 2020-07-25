Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tuchel 'worried' about Mbappe after PSG star's injury

By Dejan Kalinic
Thomas Tuchel admitted he was worried about Kylian Mbappe
Thomas Tuchel admitted he was "worried" about Kylian Mbappe

Paris, July 25: Thomas Tuchel admitted he was "worried" about Kylian Mbappe after the Paris Saint-Germain star's injury against Saint-Etienne.

Mbappe was substituted in the first half of PSG's 1-0 Coupe de France final win on Friday after suffering a suspected ankle injury following a tackle from Loic Perrin, who was sent off.

The injury comes less than three weeks before PSG are due to face Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals and head coach Tuchel admitted to concern over Mbappe.

"Anyone who saw it is worried," he told a news conference.

"Anyone seeing that foul is worried."

Neymar's 14th-minute goal settled the contest, in which there was a red card and 10 yellows.

Tuchel was unhappy with referee Amaury Delerue for failing to control the game.

"It started with a foul on Neymar. We took three yellow cards after the foul on Kylian," he said, via L'Equipe.

"And, at the beginning, he gave a card for this foul, and we, for having asked to protect the player, we took three.

"These are not the same criteria that are applied. I say this for all players. Viewers are there to watch players, people watching TV too.

"And most importantly, to protect all the players, not just mine. It's a game for the players and it wasn't like that."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ACM 1 - 1 ATA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 5:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue