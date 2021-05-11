Three alternatives of Tammy Abraham West Ham should consider

Kolkata, May 11: As per rumours in England, Tammy Abraham of Chelsea is the first-choice of David Moyes as he looks to build on the success West Ham United have achieved over the course of the season.
However, with Chelsea reportedly demanding £40 million for their academy graduate, the 23-year-old could be out of their reach and Moyes might have to look for alternatives.
Here, we look at three potential alternatives to the former Aston Villa and Swansea City star.
Divock Origi - Liverpool
Origi will forever be remembered as a hero at Anfield, but the Belgian international has become somewhat a forgotten man at the red half of Merseyside over the last couple of seasons due to both injuries and lack of opportunities. However, Origi has almost everything in his locker to succeed in the Premier League and could prove to be a solid and cheaper alternative to Abraham.
Ivan Toney - Brentford
The 25-year-old broke the long-standing record of highest number of goals in a season in Championship held by Glenn Murray by scoring 31 goals in 45 games and has attracted attention from some of the big boys in English football. The former Peterborough United striker can ideally end the crisis for number nine at West Ham.
Danny Ings - Southampton
A striker who was always thought to have a very high ceiling, Ings has finally managed to live up to his potential following his move to Southampton. The 28-year-old has also managed to stay relatively injury-free in the past couple of years and would certainly improve the West Ham side.