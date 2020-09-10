Three areas where Everton still need to improve

Bengaluru, Sep 10: Everton could line up a completely new midfield this season following the sensational midfield overhaul Carlo Ancelotti has overseen at Goodison Park this summer.
The trio of Allan from Napoli, Abdoulaye Doucouré from Watford and James Rodriguez from Real Madrid have been signed taking the quality as well as the depth of the Everton midfield to a whole new level. Lack of quality, creativity and depth in midfield badly hurt Everton last season and Ancelotti has certainly done a remarkable job to solve the issue.
Despite making such a massive improvement in midfield, the Toffees still lack quality in other departments and Carlo Ancelotti should address this before the transfer window slams shut if the Merseyside giants want to compete with the bigger clubs. And, here we will look at three areas where Ancelotti still needs to strengthen.
Centre-forward
Despite the fact that Richarlison is capable of playing both as a centre-forward as well as on the flanks, he is most comfortable on the left flank. Therefore, if we consider the Brazilian international as a left-side inside forward, it is pretty evident that Everton lack genuine quality and consistency upfront.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin did score 13 Premier League goals last season but he is too consistent to be entrusted upon as the first-choice number nine. The Englishman failed to find the back of the net in the final 10 games of the season which shows that he is a decent secondary option but not good enough yet to become the focal point of the attack that has a midfield of Allan, Doucore and James Rodriguez to feed him.
Moise Kean has failed to make much of an impression in his debut season at Goodison Park following his big-money move from Juventus while Cenk Tosun is also clearly not good enough.
Central defence
In the last few seasons, the Everton backline has never been able to provide confidence and the situation has not changed. At the heart of the defence, the options Everton have are Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthew Pennington.
Branthwaite is highly-rated by Ancelotti and the coaching staff but he is still only just 18 while Pennington has only played just seven Premier League games in his career. Meanwhile, the other three options are all decent but nothing extraordinary.
With such an average defence, Everton will find it difficult to challenge for even a top-half finish no matter how quality their midfield is. Ancelotti should attempt to sign at least one brilliant defender before the transfer window closes.
Goalkeeper
Jordan Pickford has managed to keep his place as the number one of the England national team in their recent games in the UEFA Nations League and it has surprised plenty of football fans. If not for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Pickford could have easily been the most discussed goalkeeper in the Premier League for all the wrong reasons.
Gareth Southgate still having his faith in the former Sunderland shot-stopper despite having options like Dean Henderson as well as Nick Pope at his disposal is indeed shocking. However, considering the level of goalkeepers Ancelotti has worked within his illustrious career, it would be surprising if he retains his faith in inconsistent and error-prone Pickford for too long.
A new goalkeeper to compete with Pickford or replace him might seem like a luxurious signing in the coronavirus hit the market but it is something Everton should strongly consider.