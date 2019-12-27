Football
Three Arsenal players who could leave the club in January

By
Granit Xhaka
Granit Xhaka is on his way out of the North London club.

Kolkata, December 27: Arsenal so far have had a tough time in the Premier League and in the first game under new coach Mikel Arteta, things have not changed either.

The former Manchester City assistant coach only managed to salvage a point against AFC Bournemouth, but there is hope that his arrival can help steady the ship, slowly but surely.

Going by Arsenal's squad so far, the North London side surely need some reinforcement in the coming January window.

Arteta's Arsenal reign begins with a draw

But while many names have been linked with a transfer some potential exits are also on the cards. We look at three players, who are now being tipped to depart.

Granit Xhaka

Xhaka was brought back into the side after Emery Unai's departure by Freddie Ljungberg after he was stripped of his captaincy earlier in the season due to misconduct with fans. Arteta too was in awe of the Swiss international and suggested it will be a fresh start for everyone. But it is presumed that the midfielder has already made his mind to move in January and he could soon be flying to Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin most likely destination. His agent too recently has claimed that his client has already reached an agreement with the German side. And unless there is a massive turn of events, he should be the first name from the squad to depart.

Xhaka has agreement to join Hertha Berlin, says agent

Lucas Torreira

The Uruguay international seems to be increasingly becoming disenchanted with his time at the Emirates since the start of the season. Emery's decision to put him in a more advanced position disrupted his game and he is yet to recover from the dip in form since. There are also rumours floating around that Torreira is not happy with his life in London and that he is looking to return to Italy. Napoli have shown interest in landing him in January, but with the Gunners already short of options and quality in midfield, they may not let him go before signing a proper replacement of him.

Konstantinos Mavropanos

The Greek defender was one of Arsene Wenger’s last signings before the French manager left. There were high hopes for him, but he is yet to live up to expectations. He has been used sparingly by Arsenal this season as he has played just once for the team and that came in the UEFA Europa League. Championship side Nottingham Forest and Greek side Olympiacos have shown interest in signing him, but it is still not certain if the offers are of a loan move or permanent deal.

Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
