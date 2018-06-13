Three best picks for Fantasy World Cup: Defenders

Bengaluru, June 13: Four years wait will finally come to an end tomorrow when the biggest extravaganza in football begins in Russia. The excitement for the FIFA World Cup is always unparalleled and this time it returns to Europe for first time since Germany 2006.
With plenty of strong teams in the tournament, this edition of the World Cup has what it takes to become an entertainer while there are a number of sides who can prove to be dark horses.
Reigning champions Germany have the best teams on paper along with the likes of Brazil, France, Belgium and Spain, but there are sides like Argentina, Portugal, England, Croatia who can also be a threat this time around.
Meanwhile, there are teams like Senegal, Egypt, Iceland, Colombia, Uruguay from whom expectations will be high.
To progress or go all the way and win the World Cup, every team requires goal-scorers, but most importantly they will need solid defenders. With the likes of Sergio Ramos, Diego Godin, Gerard Pique and many more the options are aplaenty to single out one top defender.
And when there is any big tournament or a league, fantasy leagues arrive along with them.
In this artice we take a look at three best picks for defenders for your fantasy team ahead of the World Cup:
Diego Godin
Uruguay have a relatively easy group this time out with Russia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia and it is likely that the 2-time world champions will qualify for the knockout stage quite easily.
Uruguay have a strong defence with Godin and Gimenez who play alongside each other at Atletico Madrid as well and it will not be a surprise if they do not concede a single goal in the group stage.
Plus, Godin is a brilliant header of the ball and might get his name on the scoresheet which makes him a wise pick for your fantasy team.
Benjamin Mendy
Despite struggling with injuries throughout the year at Manchester City, France has taken Mendy to the World Cup which speaks volumes about his ability.
The full-back is a menace attacking wise and might rake up a few assists in the tournament.
Plus, France are in an easy group with Australia, Peru and Denmark which means that they can register a few clean sheets in the group stage as well.
So, picking Mendy for fantasy team would be a no-brainer.
Thomas Meunier
Even though he is predominantly a right-back, Meunier plays in an advanced wing-back role for Belgium where he gets plenty of opportunities to attack in the 3-4-3 system of Roberto Martinez.
Expectations will be sky high from Belgium this time out with them having one of the best squads on paper at least.
Panama and Tunisia games should be no competition for Belgium in the group stage and we can expect Meunier handing at least two clean sheets while the England games will be a tough to predict.
Belgium have a chance to progress long into the knockout stage this time and Meunier, therefore, would be a pretty decent pick.
