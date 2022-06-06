Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three big-name players linked with Liverpool

By

Bengaluru, June 6: This could be a busy summer for Liverpool Football Club with a number of big deals potentially on the cards. There could be a number of high-profile departures from Anfield with Sadio Mane widely tipped for a move to Bayern Munich. Divock Origi also looks set for a free transfer to AC Milan while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino could also depart the club.

The Reds have already signed youngster Fabio Carvalho and young Scottish full-back Calvin Ramsay also looks set to join the Reds. A host of big names have been linked with the Merseyside giants and here, we will take a look at three such big-name players linked with the Reds.

Sadio Mane is set to leave the club to join Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane is set to leave the club to join Bayern Munich


Darwin Nunez - Benfica

Liverpool have been widely linked with a move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez although they face strong competition from their arch rivals Manchester United for the Uruguayan's signature. With Mane linked with an exit, it is imperative that Liverpool need to bolster their attack and Nunez would be a brilliant addition. However, Benfica are said to be demanding a £100 million fee for the 22-year-old which might make Liverpool look elsewhere.

Christian Pulisic - Chelsea

Liverpool have been widely linked with a move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic as the Blues are reportedly looking to cash in on the USA international. Jurgen Klopp is known to be a huge admirer of the 23-year-old and a move to Liverpool could certainly be on the cards. Liverpool have been widely linked with a £50million transfer and could target Pulisic if Sadio Mane departs during the transfer window.

Aurelien Tchouameni - AS Monaco

Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Liverpool although it is suggested that Real Madrid are leading the chase for the French international. Paris Saint-Germain have also registered their interest in the midfield dynamo sparking a bidding war but reports suggest that Liverpool are still in the running. We will have to wait and see where the Monaco midfielder ends up.

Comments

MORE LIVERPOOL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
See Dhoni's new interest!
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 14:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022
LA LIGA
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments