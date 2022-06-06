Three big-name players linked with Liverpool

Bengaluru, June 6: This could be a busy summer for Liverpool Football Club with a number of big deals potentially on the cards. There could be a number of high-profile departures from Anfield with Sadio Mane widely tipped for a move to Bayern Munich. Divock Origi also looks set for a free transfer to AC Milan while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino could also depart the club.
The Reds have already signed youngster Fabio Carvalho and young Scottish full-back Calvin Ramsay also looks set to join the Reds. A host of big names have been linked with the Merseyside giants and here, we will take a look at three such big-name players linked with the Reds.
Christian Pulisic - Chelsea
Liverpool have been widely linked with a move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic as the Blues are reportedly looking to cash in on the USA international. Jurgen Klopp is known to be a huge admirer of the 23-year-old and a move to Liverpool could certainly be on the cards. Liverpool have been widely linked with a £50million transfer and could target Pulisic if Sadio Mane departs during the transfer window.
Aurelien Tchouameni - AS Monaco
Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Liverpool although it is suggested that Real Madrid are leading the chase for the French international. Paris Saint-Germain have also registered their interest in the midfield dynamo sparking a bidding war but reports suggest that Liverpool are still in the running. We will have to wait and see where the Monaco midfielder ends up.