Three central defenders linked to Tottenham Hotspur

Kolkata, August 18: Tottenham Hotspur have started their season on a bright note, beating Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0.
With
the
future
of
their
star
striker
Harry
Kane
hanging
in
the
balance
amid
strong
interest
from
Manchester
City,
Nuno
Espirito
Santo
is
having
to
deal
with
a
difficult
time
following
his
appointment,
but
the
North
London
side
showed
encouraging
signs
in
their
opening
game.
Spurs have done well in the transfer market to add the trio of Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil to their ranks, but they will have a tough task if they lose Kane to the Cityzens.
However, the club still remains to be linked with a host of central defenders despite the arrival of Romero as Nuno seems to be keen on bolstering his defensive options.
Here,
we
look
at
three
options
Spurs
are
said
to
be
considering.
Maxence Lacroix - VFL Wolfsburg
France has become a hotbed of talents in recent years especially central defenders. And, Lacroix is yet another talent who has impressed scouts from across Europe. The 21-year-old has been a key player for Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg since his arrival at the Volkswagen Arena last summer and his progress has not gone unnoticed. Spurs are just another of his admirers and it is believed that they could make a move for the young defender during the remainder of the transfer window.
Pau Torres - Villareal
An elegant defender, Torres was a part of the Spanish side in both Euros as well as in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 24-year-old is one of the best players in his position and Spurs are believed to be one of his biggest admirers. It is also reported that the Lilywhites made an offer for the Villareal star which was rejected by the Yellow Submarine. And, as per rumours, Nuno's side could consider an improved bid in coming days. However, with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid both interested in the left-footed defender, Spurs could struggled to get this deal over the line.
Nikola Milenkovic - Fiorentina
ilenkovic looks like the most obtainable as well as the best budget option for Spurs with the Serbian international defender having just one year left in his deal with Fiorentina. The La Viola man has been one of the best defenders in Serie A in recent years and is comfortable playing either as a centre-back as well as a right-back which makes him a valuable asset. With a frame of 6 ft 5 in, the Serb could prove to be the perfect foil for Romero at the heart of the defence and could significantly improve the Spurs defence and that too at a bargain price.