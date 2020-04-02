Three Chelsea youngsters that could save Lampard millions this summer

Bengaluru, April 2: Chelsea did not spend a penny in the last two transfer windows only to secure a deal later with the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.
However, Lampard has already hinted that he wishes to overhaul the ageing squad with young and raw talents meaning that the Blues will have more catching up to do over the course of the summer.
As per reports, Roman Abramovich is likely to back Frank Lampard in the transfer window this summer with a big budget.
However, just like this season, there could be several other inclusions to the first team from their own academy ranks and it may save them millions.
Here are those three players that are likely to break into the first team next season under Lampard:
Ethan Ampadu
Having signed in 2018 from Exeter City, the youngster quickly made it into the first-team squad under Conte. However, after his departure did not get enough chances under Sarri. After Lampard's arrival, this season he has been sent on loan to RB Leipzig with a view of him getting enough minutes under his belt.
The Wales international has had a difficult season in Germany however in little opportunities has shown his capabilities. He was one of the best players on the pitch in their 1-0 win over Tottenham in Champions League.
Lampard has earlier insisted that he is a fan of Ampadu having attempted to loan him at Derby County last season. And given Lampard's preference for youth, he is likely to be involved in the set-up next season on full time.
He can be a partner in central defence alongside Rudiger while could also play in the middle of a back three and could slot into a defensive midfield position. Amapadu may not be slotted directly into the starting 11 but surely would add enough depth in the side, saving Lampard millions to spend elsewhere.
Billy Gilmour
One of the best teenage players to come out from the ranks this season, the Irish midfielder is getting rave reviews after bursting into the scene in February.
Due to injuries to Kante and Kovacic, Lampard put trust on the youngster and the 18-year-old delivered two back-to-back man of the match performances against Liverpool and Everton only to put expectations further higher among fans.
The 18-year-old can be a real midfield commander in the future and surely in the summer, there is a possibility that he can influence once again and play more of a part in the Chelsea squad for the future.
Conor Gallagher
Out of all the Chelsea loanees, the English midfielder has been the most standout in terms of getting minutes under his belt as well as effective display. While at Charlton Athletic during the first half of the season, the 19-year-old featured in 26 matches, netting six times and adding four assists.
In January, Gallagher made the switch to Swansea City and has already been a regular for the Swans, with 10 games to his name, including four assists. The 20-year-old can play anywhere across the midfield and has an eye for the goal. If Kante or Jorginho leaves he will get his chance during pre-season to make an impression for next season.