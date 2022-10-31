Three clubs chasing Bruno Guimaraes

Kolkata, October 31: Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in the transfer market.
The Brazilian international has been sensational for the Magpies since his move to St James' Park from Olympique Lyonnais in January.
The
24-year-old
has
established
himself
as
one
of
the
best
midfielders
in
the
Premier
League
in
such
a
short
span
of
time
and
one
of
the
best
players
outside
the
big
six.
Quite naturally, he is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe and Newcastle are aware of that.
As a result, the Tynesiders are looking to tie him down to a new deal that would see him become the highest-paid player in their history.
Since
his
move
to
Newcastle
in
January,
Guimaraes
has
scored
seven
goals
and
produced
three
assists
in
27
games
so
far.
He
has
scored
twice
and
provided
as
many
assists
for
Eddie
Howe's
side
this
campaign.
Here, we look at three clubs chasing the Brazilian international.
Liverpool
Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders across Europe of late and Guimaraes is one of them. The Reds have struggled in the midfield department due to a number of factors this campaign. Someone like Bruno Guimaraes would be a welcome addition to the ageing midfield at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid arguably have the strongest midfield in the world right now but they are still looking to shore up their midfield ranks and have been linked with a move for Guimaraes. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in their thirties, it is quite understandable why they are keen on the Brazilian but Los Blancos could face plenty of competition for the signature of the former Lyon star.
Chelsea
Chelsea are also interested in a move for the Magpies star and it is quite evident why. Both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are in the final years of their deals at the club and are linked with exits on free transfers. Mateo Kovacic has also been quite susceptible to injuries.
Guimaraes would be a fantastic addition to the Blues thanks to his all-round ability in the middle of the park.